RESULTS: Havant

Have your say

HERE are the full results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.

Purbrook

Adam Christie (Con) 1,312

Simon Hagan (Lab) 410

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) 283

Rosie Blackburn (Green) 116

Con hold

Majority: 902

Turnout: 28.22 per cent

Hart Plain

Prad Bains (Con) 1,322

Howard Sherlock (Lab) 324

Hilary Bolt (Lib Dem) 194

John Colman (Green) 152

Con hold

Majority 998

Turnout 26.21 per cent

Stakes

Sarah Milne (Con) 990

Lorraine Brown (Lab) 489

Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 212

Con gain (from Ukip)

Majority 501

Turnout 22.06 per cent

Cowplain

Tony Briggs (Con) 1,438

Jay Kelly (Lab) 288

Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem) 210

Bruce Holman (Green) 172

Con hold

Majority 1150

Turnout 28.62