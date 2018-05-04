RESULTS: Havant

HERE are the full results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.
Purbrook
Adam Christie (Con) 1,312
Simon Hagan (Lab) 410
Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem) 283
Rosie Blackburn (Green) 116
Con hold
Majority: 902
Turnout: 28.22 per cent
Hart Plain
Prad Bains (Con) 1,322
Howard Sherlock (Lab) 324
Hilary Bolt (Lib Dem) 194
John Colman (Green) 152
Con hold
Majority 998
Turnout 26.21 per cent
Stakes
Sarah Milne (Con) 990
Lorraine Brown (Lab) 489
Ann Bazley (Lib Dem) 212
Con gain (from Ukip)
Majority 501
Turnout 22.06 per cent
Cowplain
Tony Briggs (Con) 1,438
Jay Kelly (Lab) 288
Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem) 210
Bruce Holman (Green) 172
Con hold
Majority 1150
Turnout 28.62