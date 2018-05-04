RESULTS: Portsmouth

Have your say

HERE are the full list of results for the local election in Portsmouth.

Charles Dickens

Claire Udy (Ind) 844

Sarah Shreeve (Lib Dem) 729

Syed Aminul Haque (Con)

Paul Godier (Ind) 155

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 141

Ind gain

Majority: 115 Turnout:20 per cent

Nelson

Jason Fazackarley (Lib Dem) 1,124

Rumal Abdullah Khan (Lab) 768

Alicia Denny (Con) 625

Colin Galloway (Ukip) 148

Duncan Robinson (Green) 136

Lib Dem gain

Majority: 356 Turnout: 27.2 per cent

Paulsgrove

Jo Hooper (Con) 1224

David Horne (Lab) 1100

Stuart Potter (Ukip) 191

Iain James Sutherland (Lib Dem) 165

Con gain

Majority: 124 Turnout 26.5 per cent

Hilsea

Frank Jonas (Con) 1739

Graham Mitchell (Lab) 868

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 224

Emma Murphy (Green) 199

Con hold

Majority: 871 Turnout: 29.3 per cent

Copnor

Ben Swann (Con) 1355

Mo Quinn (Lab) 824

Ross Campbell (Lib Dem) 423

Ken Hawkins (Green) 224

Con hold

Majority: 531 Turnout: 29.3 per cent

Cosham

Hannah Hockaday (Con) 1614

Graham Heaney (Lab) 954

Catherine Cole (213)

Michael Jerome (Ukip) 173

Peter Marcus (Ind) 110

Con hold

Majority: 660 Turnout: 29.7 per cent

Fratton

Tom Coles (Lab) 1,108

Stuart Brown (Lib Dem) 1,036

Tony Sarigul (Con) 543

Kevan Chippindall-Higgin (Ukip) 154

Michael Wines (Green) 114

Lab gain

Majority 72 Turnout: 29 per cent

Eastney and Craneswater

Luke Stubbs (Con) 1763

Luke Evans (Lab) 1144

Tracy McClure (Lib Dem) 969

Menno Groen (Green) 172

Con hold

Majority: 619 Turnout: 42 per cent

Drayton

Simon Bosher (Con) 2588

Sue Castillon (Lab) 918

Paul Pritchard (Lib Dem) 340

Con hold

Majority: 1,670 Turnout: 37 per cent

Baffins

Jeanette Smith (Lib Dem) 1421

Terry Norton (Con) 1285

Liam Turish (Lab) 794

Todd Sweeney (Ukip) 169

Bob Simmonds (Green) 132

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 136 Turnout: 34.3 per cent

St Jude

Judith Smyth (Lab) 1270

Linda Symes (Con) 1165

Richard Adair (Lib Dem) 867

Chris Jolley (Green) 187

Lab gain

Majority: 105 Turnout: 38 per cent

St Thomas

Robert Wood (Lib Dem) 1195

Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 1049

Terry Henderson (Con) 1055

Bekkie Kingsley-Smith (Green) 154

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 140 Turnout: 33 per cent

Central Southsea

George Fielding (Lab) 1721

Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1377

Prab Ghosh (Con) 627

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 181

Lab gain

Majority: 343 Turnout: 36 per cent

Milton

Ben Dowling (Lib Dem) 1656

Raj Ghosh (Lab) 1264

Josh Ahmed (Con) 856

Tamara Groen (Green) 193

Lib Dem hold

Majority: 392 Turnout: 37 per cent