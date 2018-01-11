REVEALED: Plans unveiled for new nine-storey tower block in town

PLANS have been unveiled for a nine-storey tower block to be built near the town centre.

Developers have proposed for a block of 47 flats to be built on land north of Harbour Road in Gosport, on the site of the former Crewsaver building.

The plans, which are set to go before Gosport Borough Council for a second time, offer six one-bedroom and 41 two-bedroom flats.

Matthew Pickup from Pickup Town Planning assisted with the application, and believes that the council will allow construction to go ahead.

He said: ‘The first application was for 49 flats but the planning committee refused it due to a lack of parking.

‘The application that has now been submitted has got a revised layout in accordance with the council’s wishes, with the number of parking spaces increased to match the number of flats in the building.

‘This was the only basis on which the application was refused, so fixing this should mean that planning permission is approved.’

The nine-storey building will also include a semi-basement parking area, as well as parts of the building rising two and four storeys.

Mr Pickup said: ‘There are a few other tower blocks in the area, and I think that this is a nice architectural solution to make this building fit in with everything else in the surrounding area.’

The planning application has received eight comments from the public.

Resident Eric Downing says that the building could pose a threat to sailing in the area – stating that the building should only be three storeys high.

He said: ‘Gosport Borough Council must make a bold decision between boating and this reduced housing, three-storey complex.’

A date for the application to go before Gosport Borough Council’s regulatory board has not yet been announced.