River Hamble Country Park set to be boosted by £800k investment

A COUNTRY park is set to receive an £800,000 investment from a council to help to ‘transform it’.

River Hamble Country Park, in Botley, received the windfall from Hampshire County Council.

The huge surge of cash will go towards funding a new visitor centre, as well as better signage, paths and improved play equipment.

It’s hoped that once the work is completed, it could help boost visitor numbers to the beauty spot by at least 10 per cent.

Councillor Sean Woodward, who approved the cash investment, said: ‘Our programme of investment in Hampshire’s biggest country parks is already proving successful at attracting more visitors and encouraging them to stay longer. By investing in facilities and making the trails easier to access, we can make River Hamble Country Park more financially sustainable – but also provide an even better day out for Hampshire residents.’

Work begins in September.