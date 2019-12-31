Roof terrace bid for busy Wetherspoons pub in Portsmouth

Have your say

A BUSY city pub could be updated with a new roof terrace if plans are approved.

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has submitted an application for a first floor roof terrace at the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub in Guildhall Walk.

A new roof terrace could be added to the Isambard Kingdom Brunel public house in Guiildhall Walk. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171243-1)

If proposals are successful the terrace will be used by customers as a space to eat and drink.

A Wetherspoons spokesman said: ‘The Isambard Kingdom Brunel is an extremely popular pub.

‘Wetherspoon is keen to offer its customers the best possible pub and believes that a roof terrace will be a great addition and be welcomed by customers.

‘It would provide another area for customers to eat, drink and socialise.

‘It would be open all year round, and we would expect it to be particularly popular in the summer months.

‘This is all subject to planning permission being granted and we will await the outcome of the planning committee’s decision.’

The terrace will be created using an existing light well and removing rooms on the first floor.

It comes after plans for a new £2m Wetherspoons 24-bed hotel above the Lord Palmerston pub in Palmerston Road, Southsea, were approved in April.

Proposals for the roof terrace will be considered at a future date either by a Portsmouth City Council officer or the council's planning committee.

So far no objections have been raised against the plans.