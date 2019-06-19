Rory Stewart eliminated from Conservative leadership race

PROSPECTIVE prime minister candidate Rory Stewart has been eliminated from the running for the new leader of the Conservative Party.

In the third round of voting, Mr Stewart, who replaced Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt as the secretary of state for international development, has come last – with just 27 votes.

Boris Johnson, the current leader of the pack, extended his majoirity among MPs with a total of 142 votes, while Jeremy Hunt got 54 votes, Michael Gove got 51 votes, and Sajid Javid got 38 votes.

Mr Johnson now has backing from just under 50 per cent of Conservative MPs.

Following his elimination, Rory Stewart tweeted: ‘I am so moved and inspired by the support I have received over the last few weeks – it has given me a new faith in politics, a new belief in our country.

I didn't get enough MPs to believe today – but they will.

‘I remain deeply committed to you and to this country.’

