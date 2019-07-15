Safety measures approved for two major Portsmouth roads

NEW safety measures for two Portsmouth roads have been approved in a bid to reduce accidents.

At a traffic and transportation meeting last week (July 11), cabinet member Councillor Lynne Stagg passed plans for a zebra crossing outside Craneswater Junior School in Albert Road and speed bumps in 'busy' Locksway Road in Milton.

After eight minor accidents were reported outside the school in the last five years pupils will now have a safe link across Albert Road.

Speaking at the meeting Cllr Simon Bosher praised the involvement of the children, who lobbied the council for the crossing. He said: 'The driving force behind this is the children and they should be commended for taking charge.'

Nearby residents were consulted on the scheme, which will cost £50,000. Out of 13 responses, eight were in favour, two objected and two others suggested other sites for the crossing.

Cllr Lynne Stagg was 'shocked' by some of the feedback the scheme garnered. 'I have to say I was amazed when I heard that money should be spent on parking at the expense of children's safety,' she said.

'Where are people's priorities?'

Five speed cushions will also be installed along 20mph-limited Locksway Road, at the junctions of Mayles Road and Pleasant Road, Morgan Road, between Ironbridge Lane and Trevis Road, Furze Lane, and Waterlock Gardens.

Cllr Stagg: 'It's a long straight road and cars do go speeding along it. In the feedback there was mention of the speed cushions damaging cars' suspension, but that won't happen if people are driving at 20mph.'