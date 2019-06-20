Sajid Javid eliminated from Conservative leadership race

HOME secretary Sajid Javid is out of the running to become the next prime minister, following the latest Conservative voting ballot.

The party is voting for its next leader following the resignation of Theresa May, with the winner also taking on the role of prime minister.

In the fifth ballot, Sajid Javid was eliminated after getting just 34 votes from MPs.

Boris Johnson continues to be the favourite after getting 157 votes in the ballot, with Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt still neck-and-neck with 61 and 59 votes respectively.

The sixth ballot, which will leave just two candidates, will be taking place tonight.

Boris Johnson has said he is ‘delighted ‘to have the support of over half of all Conservative MPs.

He said: ‘I am incredibly grateful, but we have much more work to do.’

Michael Gove today overtook Jeremy Hunt in the ballot for the first time since the voting started.

A source in Mr Gove's campaign said: ‘This is a great result. We are in a strong position to make the final two where we can have a civilised debate in the country.’