Scores of cyclists are given vital safety tips in campaign

HUNDREDS of cyclists have been given life-saving advice in Portsmouth as part of a council-run safety campaign.

Portsmouth City Council road safety officers have been patrolling the city in an effort to drive down the number of bikers riding at night without the right safety gear.

As part of the ‘Be Bright’ effort, they have been handing out free hi-vis rucksack covers, neck tubes and temporary lights to cyclists who weren’t properly equipped for cycling at night.

Councillor Simon Bosher, the city’s transport boss, said: ‘Cycle casualties are high during the darker months, when the number of cycle collisions increase by up to a third with the majority occurring at night time.

‘There is a need for education – not just amongst the cycling community but for all road users. It is vital that we all look out for one another – especially during these months.’

All in all, officers spoke to 195 people across Albert Road, near the Hilsea Lido and London Road. Of these, there were 59 cyclists caught not wearing lights.

It is illegal to cycle on a public road after dark without lights. Anyone cycling without lights could be issued with a £50 fine.

Good quality lights and other cycling products are available from the council at almost cost price.

Ask at reception at the Civic Offices, in Guildhall Square.