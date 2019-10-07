Section of coastal path in Portsmouth re-opened to pedestrians and cyclists

A POPULAR path used by pedestrians and cyclists in the north of the city has re-opened after work to protect the area from rising sea levels was completed.

The coastal walkway from the Hilsea allotments to the Portsbridge roundabout has been shut for a year-and-a-half while construction on sea defences was underway as part of a scheme provided by the East Coastal Solent Partnership.

Newly finished sea defences at Tipner. Picture: Knights Brown

Now open, the path links together the southern section of the defences from the Mountbatten Centre to the roundabout, restoring just over a mile of coastal paths and ending the diversion along Northern Parade.

Portsmouth City Council's environment boss, Councillor Dave Ashmore, said: 'It's great that it's open and cyclists and pedestrians are now able to use it. And the designs have meant it's in-keeping with the surrounding area.

'It's part of a wider sea defence scheme that's so important for Tipner that we got this done.'

Another section of the coastal path - from the Mountbatten Centre to the Hilsea allotments - re-opened in the autumn last year however, repairs were carried out on this section a couple of weeks ago by contractors Knight Brown due.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesman said: 'Repairs were made to an isolated number of sections where spalling occurred (some cracking in the wall joints).

'This issue was purely cosmetic and didn't affect the structural integrity of the wall.'

The landscaping along Tipner Lake saw 11,500ft sq of planting area, 660ft sq of saltmarsh introduced and three tide pools installed in order to promote and enhance marine life.