See if your area could become a resident's parking zone on this map

THE council is set to increase work on its residential parking consultation.

Three 'work streams' will be set up to expand areas of parking zones including in Southsea and Eastney, as well as reviewing existing zones to ensure they are 'working as required'.

Areas known as M - in Southsea and Eastney - and H - in Fratton and Copnor - will be targeted as places for potential new zones, which will require residents to pay for an annual permit to park.

Traffic boss at Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Lynne Stagg said she had 'discussed this issue at length with many residents' and looked forward to making 'improvements to the scheme.’

However, some residents felt a city-wide zone was needed. Carole Carrell, from Southsea, said: 'We need to have a city-wide strategy. Piecemeal is very unfair to those who do not have a zone.’

A decision on the process will be made at a council meeting on Friday.