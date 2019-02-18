A group of MPs have announced that they are quitting the Labour Party this morning.

The seven MPs include Luciana Berger, Chris Leslie, Angela Smith, Gavin Shuker, Mike Gapes, Ann Coffey and Chuka Umunna who resigned from the party today.

The politicians will sit as The Independent Group in Parliament following their split from the Labour Party.

Speaking at a press conference announcing their resignations, Ms Berger said: ‘This morning we have all now resigned from the Labour Party.

‘This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision.

‘We represent different parts of the country, we are of different backgrounds, we were born of different generations, but we all share the same values.

‘From today, we will all sit in Parliament as a new independent group of MPs.

She added: ‘For my part, I have become embarrassed and ashamed to remain in the Labour Party.

‘I have not changed. The core values of equality for all, opportunity for all, anti-racism against all and social justice - the values which I hold really dear and which led me to join the Labour Party as a student almost 20 years ago - remain who I am.

‘And yet these values have been consistently and constantly violated, undermined and attacked, as the Labour Party today declines to my constituents and our country before party interests.

‘I cannot remain in a party which I have come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic.’

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn left his home in Islington, north London at around 8.15am and got into a waiting car.

When asked by reporters whether he is expecting resignations, or if his party is in trouble, Mr Corbyn replied, with a slightly irritated tone: ‘Good morning, how nice it is to see you all here.’

Manuel Cortes, general secretary of the TSSA union, urged Labour MPs to stick with the party.

‘I'd urge anyone in our party thinking of bolting not to do so,’ he said.

‘Brexit or any other issue isn't an excuse for breaking away. Labour is the only show in town for creating a fairer Britain. Our voters need our MPs to be made of sterner stuff.’