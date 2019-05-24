‘She would certainly be a great choice’: Local MPs react to odds on Penny Mordaunt becoming the next prime minister​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

MPs from across the Solent region have made their thoughts known about Theresa May’s resignation as prime minister earlier today – as well as the potential for Portsmouth MP Penny Mordaunt to take her place.

Theresa May announced outside 10 Downing Street that she would be stepping down as PM officially on June 7 – making her D-Day appearance in Portsmouth her last official visit as head of state.

At the time of publishing, PaddyPower has Penny Mordaunt at 22/1 to become the next prime minster.

MPs say it’s a shame that Mrs May is stepping down, but say that her replacement will need to have ministerial experience.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘Despite the incredibly difficult challenge Theresa May was given, she has shown undeniable strength, courage and resilience.

‘She has undoubtedly made some mistakes but I’m grateful for her service to our country that she has worked so passionately for.

‘I need to give it some thought when I know who’s running – but Penny would certainly be a great choice.’

Following fallout between the prime minister and her government, Havant MP Alan Mak says that the next leader will have to bring the Conservative party back together.

He said: ‘Theresa May became prime minister in challenging circumstances and I thank her for her efforts and her public service.

‘Our next leader must be a unifying force that can bring the country and party together, and have the business and ministerial experience to make a success of Brexit to boost our economy and living standards.’