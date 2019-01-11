Sir Vince Cable apologises to Portsmouth MP over port visit snub 

THE leader of the Liberal Democrat Party has apologised to an MP who was snubbed during his visit to Portsmouth.

Sir Vince Cable has apologised to Penny Mordaunt, Portsmouth North MP, for not letting her know about his visit to Portsmouth International Port on Monday.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The Liberal Democrat chief was visiting the port – which is in Ms Mordaunt’s constituency – to find out how a no-deal Brexit could impact the facility and the wider area.

Sir Vince said he was unaware the port was in Ms Mordaunt’s constituency after initially informing her office that her invite had become ‘stuck in the inbox’, Ms Mordaunt said.

It comes after international development secretary Ms Mordaunt was criticised by Portsmouth City Council Lib Dem leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, for not attending a briefing about Brexit fears at the port a week earlier.

Ms Mordaunt said her office had not received the invite. However, emails from the city council, seen by The News, show her office’s official email received a notification just before Christmas.