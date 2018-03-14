Solar panels rolled out across Portsmouth schools to help cut bills

SOLAR panels are being rolled out across Portsmouth schools as part of a city-wide effort to reduce the island’s carbon footprint.

Portsmouth City Council is leading the drive, having already installed scores of energy-saving panels at 12 schools.

It’s hoped the roll-out will not only provide schools with cheaper, greener electricity but will also help to slash 4,000 tonnes of carbon use over 20 years.

So far more than 1,725 solar panels have been installed, with plans to continue increasing this figure across Portsmouth in the years to come.

Councillor Jenny Brent, cabinet member for the council’s property and housing services, said: ‘Offering green energy to schools is part of our work to ensure the local community benefits from the use of renewable energy, and the financial and environmental benefits it brings.

‘Every school we’ve installed solar panels on will start to see significant savings in their electricity costs, and by spending less on their electricity they can invest more into the children and their education.’

The council aims to roll out more panels across schools, community centres and other authority-owned buildings.

Among the sites to have benefited includes Southsea Infant School, in Collingwood Road.

The site has had 110 panels installed, which is set to save the school at least £2,700 a year in electricity bills.

Cllr Frank Jonas, cabinet member for resources, said: ‘Not only is our solar panels scheme achieving fantastic savings for the city’s schools, we’re also educating young people to be conscious of the importance of sustainable energy and encouraging them to be green as they grow up.

‘It means the next generation will head out into the world more environmentally-aware, which I hope results in a greener future for them and their families.’

The council is urging other schools, businesses or community centres wanting to cut their energy bill to get in touch and call the authority’s energy services team on (023) 9283 4760, or email utilities@portsmouthcc.gov.uk