Solent Waspi group to hold coffee morning to raise awareness

WOMEN campaigning against pension changes are holding a coffee morning to raise awareness.

The Solent branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) are holding the event on Saturday.

As this year marks the Women’s Suffrage Centenary, the theme of the coffee morning is 1918 - Fighting for the Vote, 2018 - Fighting for Our Pensions. It is between 9.30am and 12.30pm at Winton House Centre, in Petersfield.

Solent Waspi, which has members from across the Portsmouth area, claim changes to women’s pensions were made with little or no notice. They are campaigning for compensation payments.