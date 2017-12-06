Solent Waspi holding coffee morning in Southsea

WOMEN born in the 1950s wanting to know more about changes to their state pension can attend an information morning.

The Solent branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) will be holding the coffee morning for women in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas born in the 1950s who might be effected by an age increase in state pensions.

Citizens Advice Portsmouth will also attend.

The group will be meeting tomorrow at the constituency office of Portsmouth South Labour MP Stephen Morgan in Albert Road, in Southsea, between 10am and 12.30pm.

Visit waspi.co.uk/solent.