Some parking permit charges in Portsmouth set to rise in the new year

MOTORISTS living within the city's parking zones could have to pay more to park next year as some permit charges are set to rise.

Annual permits for a household's second vehicle will cost more as of January 1, 2020 - priced at £120 for a year, up from £100.

Visitor permits will also increase in the new year, costing £1.15 for a 12 hour pass and £2.20 for a 24 hour one.

The charge for the first vehicle permit will remain £30.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council's transport boss, explained the need for the changes. She said: 'The number of vehicles registered to addresses in Portsmouth is increasing and with a finite amount of kerbside space and air pollution problems it is important we manage parking.

'Under a programme agreed in 2017 the cost of the second permit has increased annually to try to discourage residents from having more than one vehicle.'

But a third vehicle pass will cost £300, a decrease from £590, following a decision made at a traffic and transport meeting this year.

Cllr Stagg added: 'However, the third permit will decrease in price following complaints that third vehicles were being parked outside of the parking zones to avoid the charge and that it cost less to buy a years' worth of annual visitor permits.

'The cost is still at a level that intends to deter ownership of a third vehicle but less likely to cause displacement.'

The most recent parking zone to be implemented in Portsmouth was the MD zone around Albert Road.

And the ME zone, bordered by Goldsmith Avenue, Highland Road, Chestnut Avenue and Winter Road, which was approved in October, will be implemented next year.