A SOUTHSEA bar is vying for longer opening hours but council officers are concerned about the 'unacceptable impact' it could have on neighbours.

Next week councillors will consider approving planning permission to allow the Emporium Bar on the corner of Elm Grove and Victoria Road South to stay open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The application would also mean the venue could operate until midnight on Thursdays and 11pm on all other nights.

But Portsmouth City Council officers have recommended the bid is refused, stating in a report: 'It would result in an unacceptable impact on the amenity of the occupiers of residential properties located immediately above the application site in terms of increased noise and disturbance at unsociable hours.

They added: 'No further evidence has been provided to clearly demonstrate that acceptable noise levels can be achieved and maintained within these properties.'

The landlord of neighbouring 152-156 Elm Grove wrote to the council to object to the plans. Shani Wretlind said: 'There is the prevailing issue of vandalism in the area. My properties in Elm Grove and Victoria Road South have been the target on several occasions of having windows smashed along with damage caused to other premises in the vicinity.

'It has been alleged that this mindless destruction is caused by alcohol/drug-fuelled revellers leaving existing late-night bars in the neighbourhood. The potential for this happening would certainly risk being increased with the addition of yet another.'

However, Paul Cobb, part of the bar's management team, explained that the longer hours would not be used all the time. 'We won't be advertising the bar as staying open until 2am on weekends, and we won't stay open until 2am every weekend either,' he said.

'It's more about allowing us to stay open an hour or so later than we already do because at the moment people don't tend to come out until around 8.30pm and then they have to leave not that long after.

'We are in a busy area and many of the bars around us are able to stay open until between 1am and 3am which seems a little unfair.

'All our live music would stop by 11pm, and we've not had complaints about noise or anti-social behaviour before.'

He added: 'In the past we've had temporary extensions to stay open until 2am and it has never been a problem.'

And St Jude Councillor David Tompkins was in favour of the application and requested it be taken to committee so he could show his support.

Currently the bar is open until 11pm from Monday to Saturday and 9pm on Sundays and public holidays.

A decision on the application will be made at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, March 6.