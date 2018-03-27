Southsea Castle to undergo repair work

Have your say

REPAIR and maintenance work has started on a popular attraction.

The essential work at Southsea Castle is taking place after Portsmouth City Council committed more than £200,000 worth of capital funding.

As part of the programme, repairs to the external parapet walls and electrical works to the Eastern Bastion will be made, including the installation of new lighting.

The work has been timed to minimise disruption to planned events during the summer season.

While the castle will remain open, there may be reduced access to some areas at times.

The first phase of work is likely to be completed by the end of May.

Councillor Frank Jonas, the council’s cabinet member for resources, said: ‘Southsea Castle was built in 1544 and is one of the city’s most loved historical attractions.

‘It is important we continue to invest in its repair and maintenance so it can be enjoyed for years to come.’

The money is part of the council’s capital budget which invests in infrastructure schemes throughout the city.