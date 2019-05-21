Southsea sea defences: Here’s how to find out more about the plans before they are submitted

MEMBERS of the public will be given the chance to see the latest designs for the multi-million Southsea sea defence scheme before they are submitted for planning permission.

A week-long static exhibition will be open from Monday, May 27 at Lumps Fort in Eastney Esplanade allowing residents to find out more.

Proposals for South Parade Pier

Booklets and drawings will illustrate the key themes raised by the public during February's consultations and demonstrate how these are being addressed.

Councilllor Dave Ashmore, the council's head of environment and climate change at Portsmouth City Council, was keen to see people get involved. He said: 'There has been a fantastic amount of collaboration between the scheme and members of the public to date in shaping Southsea seafront, with more than 3,000 residents attending consultation events held over the past two years.'

As a result of the consultations in February it emerged that the public were most concerned about cycling provision and protecting historical assets.

Proposals for Southsea Common

Cllr Ashmore added: 'Some really important points were raised at the final design consultation in February and we're looking forward to sharing how these have been considered ahead of the planning application.'

The scheme will cover 2.8 miles of coastline from Long Curtain Moat to Eastney beach and is designed to protect over 8,000 existing properties, 700 businesses, and multiple heritage sites from the risk of flooding.

There will also be four additional drop-in events where members of the project team will be available to assist with any queries.

These sessions will be held at the following locations and times:

Lumps Fort

Monday, May 27: 1pm-4pm

Saturday, June 1: 10am-4pm

Southsea Library

Wednesday, May 29: 1pm-4pm

Eastney Community Centre

Friday, May 31: 1pm-4pm