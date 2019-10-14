Speed reduction measures to be considered for some Portsmouth roads

MOTORISTS could be encouraged to slow down as speed reduction measures will be considered for several city roads.

Roads in Cosham and Kingston could be subject to changes including vehicle activated speed signs and new layouts in a bid to reduce the number of collisions caused by drivers.

Southwick Hill Road - the B2177 in Hampshire'Picture: Malcolm Wells (191014-8365)

Portsmouth City Council's traffic and transportation boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, will decide whether to approve funds for adaptations to Southwick Hill Road, Old Manor Way and Clive Road at a meeting this week.

It comes after a council programme identified roads where motorists were likely to speed.

Pam Turton, the council's assistant director for regeneration, said: 'These roads have been highlighted because there have been a number of incidents and monitoring has shown average speeds are significantly above the speed limit.

'If funding is approved, obsolete vehicle-activated speed signs on Old Manor Way would be replaced, and on Southwick Hill Road and Clive Road improvements to signage and road layout would be designed and consulted on to make sure the best approach is implemented.'

Southwick Hill Road 'Picture: Malcolm Wells (191014-8380)

READ MORE: Portsmouth cycle lane on ‘dangerous’ major road due for £190,000 revamp

In a report prepared ahead of the meeting it revealed the average speed of cars along Southwick Hill Road was 42mph - significantly more than the 30mph limit.

Similarly the majority of motorists on Clive Road, in Kingston, were recorded as travelling above the 20mph speed limit. And in the last five years eight accidents were recorded.

Plans on how to adapt these two roads will be formulated once the cash is approved.

The cost of these works will be met from £150,000 in the approved local transport budget.