Spinnaker Tower now back to its original white as three-month paint job completed

The repaint of the Spinnaker Tower, in Gunwharf Quays, has now been completed by a team of six abseiling painters over a period of 2,700 hours, using 1,700 litres of paint and around 120 brushes and 460 rollers.

Painters abseiled approximately 40 miles while applying three coats to the 560ft tower's legs.

Spinnaker Tower repaint to original white complete Picture: Portsmouth City Council

It was restored as part of a regular five-year cycle of maintenance but the change in colour from blue and gold to white coincides with the ending of Portsmouth City Council’s sponsorship deal with the aviation giant Emirates.

Council leader, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘I am delighted to see the Spinnaker Tower with a fresh coat of paint and looking its best in time for the summer holiday season. The tower is a beacon for Portsmouth and a much-loved attraction for residents and visitors alike. I hope people will enjoy the view of the gleaming-white tower on the skyline and enjoy visiting it over the summer.

‘As well as being a major landmark and attraction for the city, the Spinnaker Tower provides the opportunity to generate valuable sponsorship income that can be invested back into services for people in the city, so we are now actively looking to secure a new partnership for the tower.’

The five-year sponsorship deal with Emirates was worth £4.2m, and it caused controversy in 2015 when initial designs showed the tower painted red – the colour of Southampton Football Club.

With the easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Spinnaker Tower has reopened to the public and people who live in Portsmouth can save 25 per cent on standard all-day admission.

To claim the resident's discount, book online and bring two proofs of residency on arrival at the Spinnaker Tower - such as a photo ID with address, a valid Portsmouth Leisure Card or a utility bill with a name and address. Visit spinnakertower.co.uk for full details and to book.

The council will provide more details about the sponsorship opportunity in the next few weeks. In the meantime, interest can be registered by emailing [email protected]

