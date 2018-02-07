‘Still more to do’ for equality, says MP

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes says there is still work to do on women’s rights, as she joins others in celebrating 100 years since women were given the right to vote.

The MP wants as many people as possible to get involved with the Vote 100 programme, which includes a range of activities and events to celebrate the men and women who fought for gender equality.

She said: ‘The Representation of the People Act 1918 was a vital step towards the rights women have today, and the centenary of the Act is an incredibly important opportunity for us to reflect on how far we have come, thanks to the extreme bravery and sacrifice of the women who fought for equality.

‘Whether it’s chatting about the issues over a cup of tea, or engaging with one of the events, there are countless opportunities for schools and community groups across Fareham to get involved in this key anniversary.

‘There is still more to do, and I look forward to working with people across Fareham to ensure we create an even more equal society.’