Strategy to protect birds is approved

FAREHAM Borough Council has approved a new strategy to protect rare and important birds along the coastline.

The Definitive Solent Recreation Mitigation Strategy aims to reduce the damage done to animal habitats by new housing developments.

Under the strategy developers are required to make financial contributions depending on how many homes are planned.

On average, this would be the equivalent of £564 per new home, an increase from £181 per new home under the previous strategy.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Cllr Sean Woodward said: ‘We’re lucky enough to host some beautiful species of bird on our coastline and we want to make sure any disruption to their habitat from building new homes is kept to a minimum.

‘By implementing this strategy we can protect our coastal birds, allowing wildlife to co-exist with future developments across the borough.’

The new strategy will be coming into effect on Sunday, April 1.