Street lights in Portsmouth set to be dimmed in bid to save cash

STREET lights are being turned down overnight in the city in a bid to cut the council's energy use and costs.

Bosses at Portsmouth City Council started a trial last week after most lampposts’ bulbs were replaced with cost-saving efficient LED lights.

But now they want to see if changing the power pushed to the light between 10pm-6am in five test areas will stop ‘glare’.

It comes after Hampshire County Council turned off street lights overnight between 1am-4am – prompting victims of crime to say the move is giving criminals cover to strike.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for traffic and transportation said: ‘When the lights were adjusted during the demonstration I attended, you could hardly notice a change in what you could see, however I did notice a reduction in the glare.

‘In Portsmouth it is so important that we keep a safe level of lighting on our streets and footpaths. Thank you to the street lighting team, for the careful consideration that has gone into the levels, timings and locations of the lights.’

People living in test areas will get a letter inviting them to complete an online survey for feedback.

The areas being tested include Milton, Cosham and Fratton.

Engineers will also test out the new system’s ability to manage individual lights.

Light pollution has been cut, the council said, since the use of LED bulbs. It said carbon emissions have been cut and £400,000 saved.

No lights will be turned off. The council said research was carried out to determine appropriate levels.

A statement said: ‘This research took into account the road and footpath location, road speeds, road traffic accidents, crime as well as vehicle and pedestrian movements. Safety has been the first priority when carrying out the research.’

Cllr Dave Ashmore added: ‘Climate change must be at the forefront of everything we do. It is great that we are making the most of the new LED technology so that we can further reduce our city's carbon emissions whilst also saving money.’