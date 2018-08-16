CAMPAIGNERS for a long-awaited bypass scheme have been left angered after two objections have now led to a planning inquiry which will delay the project.

Construction of Stubbington Bypass was due to start at the beginning of next year but, due to a planning inquiry into the Compulsory Purchase Order, the scheme will now be delayed.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘It is a major inconvenience to have a delay especially when none of the statutory land owners has an issue.

‘The Department for Transport saw this objection and have put the wheels in motion for a planning inquiry and we can’t stop them.’

Supporters waited more than 40 years for the project to be fully funded for a road that will run from Titchfield Road to Gosport Road and last year central government handed over the remaining £25.7m after a bid from the Solent LEP.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘It is crazy that this can cause such a delay.’

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: ‘The Secretary of State for Transport has called for a public local inquiry to be held into this as there are two statutory objectors to the Stubbington Bypass compulsory purchase order – this is standard practice.’

The inquiry is scheduled for November 26 and 27.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: ‘The Department of Transport (“DfT”) has informed the county council of its intention to hold a Public Inquiry into the Stubbington Bypass Compulsory Purchase Order and Side Roads Order 2018.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage said: ‘I'm extremely concerned, the future of the entire Stubbington Bypass scheme is at risk as the project needs to be delivered to time to keep it affordable.

‘This challenge is a disaster for both local commuters and taxpayers, whose money could now be spent on a costly legal battle rather than delivering a solution to our wholly inadequate roads.'

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, says that the delays would add to the growing strain on infrastructure in Gosport.

He added: ‘The delay is a great concern for us because the bypass is part of an infrastructure network we need in order to improve the borough.

‘This is a key part of the infrastructure jigsaw so any delay is bad news.’