Student halls for trainee QA nurses could be built in Cosham

MORE than 40 student halls could be built in a 'prominent' Cosham location to house trainee nurses working at the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Plans for 44 study studios in a part seven-storey block have been submitted for a site on the corner of Spur Road roundabout.

If approved the building would replace an existing one-storey building and its surrounding car park currently used by a building company.

Developer Edward Caush explained why the site was being considered. He said: 'It's a location that's close to QA and that's a big draw. Students will be able to get to the hospital easily.'

The development, which would also be two, three, four, five and six-storeys in part, would include storage for bicycles but no car parking spaces.

Mr Caush added: 'We are assuming that people who use the building will not have access to cars. We don't think it's a sensible location to negotiate bringing cars in and out.'

Proposals are part of an outline application to gage whether it is likely to be approved. Another more detailed application would have to be submitted before a decision can be made.

So far only one public representation has been made - neither in objection or in support of the plans.

Tracy Gregory, from the neighbouring chiropody clinic, said: 'As an established business, immediately next door to this proposed build, l am concerned about the effect the building work will have on my daily business.

'While l do not object to the plan, l do feel that given the location there will be a huge amount of disruption and potential loss of business to myself.'

Tenants of the site who are using it for their building company said they knew about the application and would move to a new location if it is approved.

Previously the land was used for the Trade Window Centre as well as a taxi rank and the Al Burrito food van.

QA Hospital has on-site accommodation for up to 36 medical students. It was not involved in this application.

If a detailed application is then submitted a decision on the plans will be made either by a council officer or at a future planning committee meeting.