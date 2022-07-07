Following more than 50 resignations by ministers who have lost confidence in Boris Johnson, Suella Braverman called for the prime minister to quit and said she will stand in the contest to replace him.

Ms Braverman said the government was ‘technically’ still functioning but told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: ‘The facts are undeniable, he can't command the confidence of sufficient numbers of people to serve in his government, he can't engender the support of the parliamentary party.’

Suella Braverman arriving in Downing Street, London on February 13, 2020. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

But who is Suella Braverman and what does she do?

Here’s everything you need to know:

Who is Suella Braverman?

Ms Braverman was born in Harrow, Greater London, and grew up in Wembley with her parents who had emigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Kenya and Mauritius.

She studied at Cambridge University and completed an Erasmus year in France, before completing a master’s degree in European and French law at Pantheon-Sorbonne University.

She then went on to specialise in commercial litigation, judicial review, immigration and planning law at No5 Chambers in London.

Ms Braverman then moved into politics in 2005, when she contested Leicester East.

Although she lost out to Labour candidate Keith Vaz, she was eventually selected as the Conservative candidate in Fareham and elected to the House of Commons as Fareham MP in 2015, winning 56.1 per cent of the vote.

What does Suella Braverman do now?

In the February 2020 reshuffle, Ms Braverman was appointed as Attorney General for England and Wales and Advocate General for Northern Ireland, succeeding Geoffrey Cox who had been dismissed from government.

The Fareham MP is the second female Attorney General and the first Conservative female Attorney General.

She was criticised at the time for her lack of experience and later, by members of the Bar Council, for her poor choices in the role.

In terms of her political history, Ms Braverman is a hardline Brexiteer and stands on the right-wing of the Conservative Party.

She also supported the controversial decision to send migrants to Rwanda.

Could she replace Boris Johnson as prime minister?

Ms Braverman, who on Wednesday night called on Boris Johnson to resign, stated that she is not planning to quit as Attorney General.

She said: ‘For example, myself, I am in a role which is of constitutional and legal significance.

‘I am still in situ, I am still discharging those duties and those functions in my capacity as a Government minister.’

Ms Braverman also defended her previous allegiance to Boris Johnson, stating that things have changed in recent days that have now made his position untenable.

She told BBC Radio 4: ‘Circumstances have dramatically changed in the last 48 hours. I’ve constantly supported the Prime Minister in a steadfast fashion.’

She also denied that she is behaving opportunistically, saying ‘the writing’s on the wall. I can’t fight the evidence and the facts we’ve had.’

When asked whether she will stand as prime minister, the Fareham MP told Robert Peston on political TV show, Peston, last night:

‘I will be straight with you Robert – yes, I will. If there is a leadership contest, I will put my name into the ring. I love this country...I owe a debt of gratitude to this country and to serve as prime minister would be the greatest honour.’

Outlining her priorities should she lead the country, she said she would ‘get rid of all this woke rubbish’ and ‘get back to a country where describing a man and a woman in terms of biology does not mean that you’re going to lose your job’.

