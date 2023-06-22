Support for electric signs in Hayling Island to warn over sewage discharges

Havant Borough Councillors discussed a motion this week raised by Councillor Philip Munday which called for electric signage to be installed in Beachlands, Hayling Island. The proposed signs would give beach-goers timely and accurate sewage pollution warnings using Southern Water’s beachbuoy software when sewage is spilled into the sea to prevent sewage backing up into people's homes and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘HBC economy benefits to the tune of about £109m from tourism much of that is directly attributable to Hayling Island.

Pictured is: A protestor Picture: Keith Woodland (081021-50)

‘A blue flag beach must have an excellent water quality classification – it means that typically can reasonably expect to be excellent according to requirements of the bathing water directive 2013.

‘Local citizen scientists have measured Beachlands water quality after sewage discharges and have found water quality to be more than twice as bad as the bathing water directives definition of poor water quality.

‘The council has direct knowledge of sewage pollution from two sources and yet currently does not warn bathers on its states.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Give beachgoers timely and accurate sewage pollution warnings, the council should erect an electronic sign very similar to the weather and vandal-proof designs seen on bus stops.

‘The sign will seamlessly integrate with internet-connected beachbuoy data and software and indicate near real-time water quality.

‘These signs are cheaper to buy, maintain and operate – you can pay for them through advertisements from local businesses.

‘Why would the council not want to warn beach visitors about the water, the electronic sign is in fact a no-brainer.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, Cllr Alex Rennie, the leader of the council, said he supports the motion ‘with some caveats’.

‘I picked the phone up and rang the person that makes these machines and I asked how much it costs – the answer was £10,000 for one sign.

‘Could that be made up by advertising, possibly, but it’s a big unknown.’

ALSO READ: Sewage in the sea takes its toll at the polls on Havant Borough Council's Conservatives

Cllr Rennie added he and colleagues from other local authorities have signed an open letter to the chief executive of the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter calls on the agency to adopt a water quality prediction system and to support electronic signage – matching a service currently in place in Scotland.