Support for research on pavement parking

AN MP is backing a guide dog charity in their fight to get the government to undertake research on pavement parking that was promised in 2015.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan met with Guide Dogs to hear the difficulties they face navigating city streets with cars parked on pavements.

Mr Morgan said: ‘We need to develop environments that enable disabled people to live independently, not in isolation. I’m pleased to back Guide Dogs in calling on the government to stop dragging their heels, stick to their promise, and publish this research as a matter of urgency.’