Take part in online survey on hygiene ratings

Have your say

A COUNCIL is launching an online poll on the importance of food hygiene ratings.

West Sussex County Council wants to get views on the ratings and what residents’ thoughts are.

The online poll comes after the Food Standards Agency found 86 per cent of people in England think businesses should have to display their food hygiene rating.

Data also found 20 per cent of restaurants and takeaways in West Sussex have a hygiene rating of adequate or lower.

To take part in the poll visit haveyoursay.westsussex.gov.uk and search ‘food hygiene’.