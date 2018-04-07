The latest planning applications in your area

Have your say

Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville, Fareham, and Gosport.

PORTSMOUTH

Cosham: Single-storey rear extension at 199 Chatsworth Avenue; Mr & Mrs S Haybour.

St Jude: Alterations to sixth-floor level to provide one residential flat (after partial demolition of existing sixth-floor flat) at 12 Villiers Court Palmerston Road; Mr M Green.

Hilsea: Display of various non-illuminated signage at Southdown View Military Road; Mr Ben Trimmer.

Copnor: Change of use from Class C4 (House in Multiple Occupation) to a seven-bedroom HMO (Sui-Generis) at 127 Powerscourt Road; Vearn Combe.

HAVANT

Cowplain: Construction of two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions at 152 Cherry Tree Avenue; Mr and Mrs Oatley.

Hayling West: Removal of an existing garage and an extension for the construction of gym and office spaces with a revised driveway layout at 93 Sea Front; Mr Andy James.

Purbrook: Construction of a single-storey extension and raised decking area at 14 Lone Valley; Mr M Spencer.

GOSPORT

Forton: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 77 Welch Road; Mr and Mrs Kirman.

Privett: Crown cleaning removal of dead / dying crossing limbs and crown thinning of lower part of one oak tree at 14 Grays Close; Mrs Janet Ratcliffe.

Anglesey: Construction of outbuilding at 20 Somervell Close (conservation area); Mr Andrew Hudson.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Single-storey rear extension at 6 Mead Way; Mr E Charlton.

Fareham North-West: Two-storey rear extensions and side dormer at 5 Tewkesbury Avenue and single-storey rear extension at 7 Tewkesbury Avenue; Mr Oliver Hayward.

Locks Heath: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of conservatory. Lift existing roof to enable loft conversion with dormer windows at 34 St Johns Road; Mr Moth.

Portchester East: Detached, one-bedroom dwelling with associated parking, accessed via Chalky Walk at land to the rear of 119-121 White Hart Lane; Mr M Belcher.