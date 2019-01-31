‘The naughtiest thing I’ve ever done? Eat a whole packet of biscuits...’ says Fareham’s MP Suella Braverman

FAREHAM’S MP Suella Braverman may have beaten the Prime Minister in the race to give the blandest response to the question ‘what is the naughtiest thing you have ever done’.

Theresa May infamously told ITV in 2017 that the ‘naughtiest thing’ she had ever done was ‘running through a field of wheat’ sparking a wave of mockery that occasionally returns to haunt her to this day.

Mrs May, speaking just a few days before the 2017 election told ITV: ‘Well, nobody is ever perfectly behaved, are they? I mean, you know, there are times when… I have to confess, when me and my friend, sort of, used to run through the fields of wheat, the farmers weren’t too pleased about that.’

But the Prime Minister may find comfort that her bland response, may have now been beaten by another member of her party.

Tory MP Suella Braverman provoked howls of laughter from her fellow panelists on the LBC Iain Dale in the Evening show with her story.

She told presenter Iain Dale: ‘Well, I think that I’m probably, OK. Well I do like chocolate a lot. And so I have been known to eat a whole packet of digestive biscuits.’

‘Is that the worst thing you’ve ever done. Jesus Christ,’ exclaimed Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Ms Phillips’s anecdote was a little more risqué.

‘She said: I broke my ankle in the year 1999 breaking into Glastonbury. You know just giving a fiver to somebody with a ladder.

‘So I jumped over the fence and my mum had given me the money, so I made a donation to Greenpeace, to pay to go.

‘As I was landing I broke my ankle. And my friend Helen was next to me and she just said you’ve got to get up and run, because there was a police officer on a horse chasing after us so I had to run with a broken ankle.

‘I have suffered for that crime, for the rest of my life.’

Other members of the panel shared their anecdotes, with German journalist Stefanie Bolzen saying she had been in the sauna in Germany naked, while Stop The War Coalition convenor Lindsey German claiming she had once kissed Brian Jones from the Rolling Stones.

