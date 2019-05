PRIME minister Theresa May is expected to announce the date she will leave Downing Street later today, according to reports. The prime minister has been put under pressure by the 1922 Committee – a group of Conservative backbenchers – to give a timeline for her replacement. According to the BBC, the leadership race could start as early as June 10.

Betting website Paddy Power has put new odds on her potential replacements – but who would you like to see in power?