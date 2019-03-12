Theresa May loses Brexit vote

PRIME minister Theresa May has lost the Brexit vote with MPs across the house voting against her deal.

391 MPs voted against the deal with 242 MPs voting for it.

Earlier today during a Commons debate, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused the Government of trying to ‘fool’ its own backbenchers and the British people over its Brexit deal.

He said: ‘The unilateral statement is a weak Government trying to fool its own backbenchers because the EU has not even signed up to it."

‘The Government is in real problems because they are trying to fool the people into somehow believing that somehow or other the deal she has offered is the only one that is available.’

During the debate the prime minister reaffirmed her determination to deliver Brexit.

Mrs May said: ‘I believe it is absolutely imperative for this House that we meet the decision that was taken by the British people in June 2016 that we deliver on that referendum, and that we deliver Brexit for the British people.’