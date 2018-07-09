Theresa May ‘presiding over chaos’ says Portsmouth MP

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH South MP Stephen Morgan has criticised prime minister Theresa May, following Brexit secretary David Davis’ resignation.

The Labour MP says that the country is at a standstill following the departure of ministers from the Department for Exiting the European Union – including Fareham MP Suella Braverman.

Mr Morgan said: ‘David Davis’ resignation over Brexit shows again that this government is weak and divided.

‘With six resignations in 249 days – that’s one every six weeks – the PM is presiding over chaos.

‘The prime minister is in office but not in power.

‘She cannot deliver for Britain and our country is at a complete standstill.

‘Under his watch, Davis’ department has been ignoring the views of business, failing to understand the impact Brexit will have on our great city, and refusing to come to our International Port to hear legitimate concerns.

‘We cannot go on like this. Portsmouth and our nation deserves better.’