Third recycling bank for cartons opened in Portsmouth

RECYCLING will now be easier in Portsmouth with the installation of a third carton bank.

Portsmouth City Council unveiled a new site to recycle cartons, also known as Tetra Paks, in the Alex Way car park in Hilsea this week.

Three bins are provided on the site, adding to the other carton banks in Morrison's in Anchorage Park and Asda in Fratton.

The council's head of environment and climate change, Councillor Dave Ashmore, said the new bins were installed after extra collection times were needed at the existing sites.

He said: 'They proved very popular and so we wanted to install as many carton recycling banks in the city as possible. I am really happy that we have managed to get another Tetra Pak site opened.

'We now have one in Anchorage Park and Fratton so it should be easier for residents to recycle cartons.

'We need to find strategic sites in Portsmouth that can take them. But we do have a couple of other places in mind for more carton banks.'

The banks can be used for recycling cartons for a range of products including long life or non-dairy milk, soups, juice and coffee cups.

Last year Portsmouth was named the 14th worst authority in the country for green waste with just 24.8 per cent of rubbish recycled, below the national average of 45.7 per cent.