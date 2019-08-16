This is how new sea defences in the north of the city could look

Have your say

RESIDENTS found out more about defences that will protect the north of the city from rising sea levels at an exhibition this week.

Part of the North Portsea Island Scheme, the next stage of work will take place along Eastern Road.

Sketches of what the sea defences off the Eastern Road in Portsmouth could look like north of the sailing club. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

It will take place in two phases; the first involving construction of an earth embankment, a steel sheet pile wall and the raising of Eastern Road, adjacent to Kendall’s Wharf.

The second stage will include the construction of a seawall along 2.4km of the Eastern Road, encasing the existing seawall and raising the defence level by approximately 1.2m.

Construction on the Kendall’s Wharf section is due to start in September to be completed by April 2020.

Subject to planning approval, work could begin along Eastern Road in April 2020 and is predicted to end late in 2022.

Sketches of what the sea defences off the Eastern Road in Portsmouth could look like at Roost Island. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

