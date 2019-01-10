This is why costs for bulky waste collection vary from place to place  kl;k;

RUBBISH collection is one of the most basic services provided by local councils - but not all household waste is covered by the cost of council tax.

With councils facing increasing pressure on their budgets, the majority of local authorities across the country have introduced additional charges for bulky waste collections - a service many once provided for free.

Bulky waste is furniture, household electrical items like televisions and white goods including fridges and freezers – essentially all the things from your house you no longer need and can’t fit into a bin.

In 2017-18, there were nearly one million fly-tipping incidents in England. Of those, more than half – 521,895 – of the items dumped were white goods or other household waste - a category that includes furniture.

The collection of domestic waste is governed by the Environmental Protection Act 1990 and the Controlled Waste regulations 1992.

The regulations say councils can charge for the collection of certain materials, including waste that does not fit into a household bin or waste which exceeds 25kg in weight.

Most councils provide some form of bulky waste service, whether directly, through a partnership with a waste contractor, or charities and social enterprises that specialise in recycling.

However, today’s study reveals a widespread regional variation in how much people are being asked to pay, with prices ranging from just a few pounds for a single item to more than £100 for collections of multiple items.