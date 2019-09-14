This is why your polling district and station in Portsmouth could be changing

WHERE you go to cast your all-important political votes in Portsmouth next year could be about to change.

Proposals for several amended polling districts and new stations in the city will be considered by councillors next week in a bid to ensure voting is 'accessible' for all residents.

If approved affected areas include polling districts in St Thomas ward, Eastney and Craneswater, and Paulsgrove.

New polling stations would also be used such as the Canoe Lake Pavilion, the Phoenix pub in Torrington Road, North End and the Northern Parade Children's Centre in Hilsea.

Polling stations and districts were last reviewed by Portsmouth City Council in 2014. A council spokesman said: 'By law we have to review our polling stations, and the areas they cover - called polling districts - to make sure they're suitable, particularly for voters with disabilities.

'This happens every five years. This doesn't involve changing ward boundaries – the electoral area that people live in. It just means some people might go to a different building to cast their vote, in the same ward. Any changes would be printed on the polling card that comes through the door.'

Some suggestions for this review were made by councillors Tom Wood and Scott Payter-Harris.

Councillor Payter-Harris recommended that the polling station for districts KA and KB in Hilsea reverted back to the Northern Parade Children's Centre in Hilsea and that the Phoenix pub is used for district KE.

He said: 'The Northern Parade suggestion was a quite simple one because it had been used before as a double polling station for two districts and it was well received. It's more easily accessible and reasonable for families when dropping off the children at school in the morning.

'Originally the station for KE was in College Park, which would have meant people would have to go outside the ward to vote. Now it's in a much more central area, which makes a lot more sense.

'It's about encouraging people to get out to vote - and making it easier for them to do so should help.'

A decision will be made by the governance, audit and standards committee on Friday, September 20.