This Southsea car park and road will be closed tomorrow for D-Day 75 preparations

DRIVERS are warned not to leave their cars in a Southsea car park and road tomorrow due to D-Day 75 preparations.

In addition to road and car park closures next week the Pyramids car park and part of Clarence Esplanade will be closed on Fiday, May 31 as it is required by the main event organisers as part of the preparations for D-Day 75 commemorations.

Portsmouth will be the focal point of the country's D-Day 75 celebrations. Picture: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

The closure is from Avenue de Caen to Jack Cockerill Way and there will be no vehicle access or parking. The parking restrictions will come into place at 12:01am on Friday. The area is expected to re-open mid-afternoon on Friday.

READ MORE: Road closures for D-Day 75

Any cars left in this area will be removed.

A number of car parks along the seafront will be shut from 12.01am on Monday, June 3.

These include Clarence Pier, the D-Day Story, Southsea Common and the Pyramids. Canoe Lake car park will also be closed from 12.01am on June 5.