Thousands more voters in Portsmouth South as YouGov predicts Labour win

​THOUSANDS more voters are set to decide ​who will become MP in the marginal seat of Portsmouth South.

Numbers of registered voters have increased by 4,400 in the constituency since the last general election in 2017.

Justice and Anti-Corruption party Steven George. Picture: Sarah Standing (191119-2490)

Labour's Stephen Morgan, who is fighting for re-election, won with a 1,554 majority taking the seat from Conservative Flick Drummond.

Mr Morgan faces Donna Jones (Con), Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem), John Kennedy (Brexit) and Steven George (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party).

Polling firm YouGov's latest data has Mr Morgan on an 10-point lead over the Conservatives, with the Lib Dems polling 13 and Brexit on four.

Portsmouth City Council confirmed Portsmouth South now has 74,196 voters - up from 69,785 in 2017. In 2015 there were 71,639 in the electorate.

​In the last general election Mr Morgan ​was elected on a 63.9 per cent turnout.

In Portsmouth North the electorate has dropped each year since 2015 from 73,105 to 71,299.

YouGov predicts voters will return Tory Penny Mordaunt.