Affordable housing provider Vivid has agreed a deal that could see it build up to 850 homes many of which, it said, would be made available under affordable arrangements.

'This is a really exciting opportunity to deliver more affordable homes for Portsmouth whilst regenerating a derelict site into an attractive waterfront community, completely changing the entrance into the city,' company director Mike Shepherd said. 'We want our development to benefit existing residents and be a place everyone will be proud of.'

He said a series of public consultation events would be held over the coming months to 'shape the company's plans for the area', with a planning application expected this summer.

An aerial shot showing Tipner Picture: Commission Air Ltd

Tipner East has been allocated by Portsmouth City Council as a 'strategic development area' as having the 'largest potential' for being able to meet demands for new housing and employment land.

There has been frustration at delays in developing the northern part of the site by Tipner Regeneration Company which drew criticism from council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson.

Plans to build more than 200 homes in the southern area, bordering Stamshaw Junior School, were submitted by Bellway Homes last year.

Vivid said its plans would include the construction of homes on 'affordable tenures', such as shared ownership and 'low-cost rent' and would feature a public waterfront promenade.

A spokesman said it would create 'a high-quality residential neighbourhood' that would 'transform and improve this key gateway into the city'.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson said it was 'great to see' development proposals moving forward and said planning permission could be in place as early as this year.

'After so many years I'm delighted this is finally progressing,' he said. 'It's taken far too long but I'm glad something is now going to be done.'

Councillor Cal Corkery, the Labour spokesman for housing, welcomed the promise of affordable housing.

'It's encouraging to see any affordable housing coming forward in the city,' he said. 'From our ward work we are fully aware of how desperate for it is and it's great to see a developer like Vivid proposing it.

'We know with the issues we've seen around Tipner West that we have to get this development right and it's vital that Vivid listens to the views of the public.'

He said councillors were due to meet representatives of the company later this week to find out more about specific proposals for the site.

'We want our development to benefit existing residents and be a place everyone will be proud of,' Mr Shepherd added. 'We’re very keen to talk to the community about our plans for Tipner East, so will be holding several public consultations events...to understand people’s views.'

