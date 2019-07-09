Tommy Robinson begs Donald Trump to grant him asylum in US as he faces jail in UK

TOMMY Robinson has launched a public appeal begging the President of America to grant him ‘political asylum’ claiming that he faces being killed in prison.

Last week two High Court judges ruled that the far-right activist had committed contempt of court by filming defendants in a criminal trial and broadcasting the footage on social media after a two-day hearing at the Old Bailey.

Tommy Robinson has begged Donald Trump to grant him asylum in the US. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Robinson, who’s real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, faces a maximum of two years in prison.

He appeared on the conspiracy channel InfoWars on Monday and launched an appeal to Donald Trump asking for asylum.

The Independent reports that he said: ‘I beg Donald Trump, I beg the American government, to look at my case.

‘I need evacuation from this country because dark forces are at work.’

He claimed that British prisons are ‘controlled by jihadi gangs’ and that he would be killed in jail here in the UK.

Robinson also said: ‘This is a direct appeal on behalf of my family – we love the United States, I have no future here [in Britain]. The country has fallen.’

During his appearance on InfoWars, the former EDL leader claimed that the British government was trying to 'silence’ him and ranted about ‘political correctness’, the media and ‘globalists’.

Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Warby ruled that Robinson had committed contempt of court when he filmed men accused of the sexual exploitation of young girls and live-streamed the footage, in breach of a reporting ban, outside Leeds Crown Court in May 2018.

On Friday, Dame Victoria said Robinson was in contempt by breaching the reporting restriction imposed on the trial, by live-streaming the video from outside the public entrance to the court and by ‘aggressively confronting and filming’ some of the defendants.

She said the content of the video ‘gave rise to a substantial risk that the course of justice in that case would be seriously impeded’ and the confrontation of the defendants was a direct interference with the course of justice.

Robinson is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.