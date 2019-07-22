A NEW prime minister will enter Number 10 this week as the contest to replace Theresa May as Tory leader draws to a close.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt have been battling for the top job after beating rival MPs to make the final two last month.

The new prime minister who will replace Theresa May will be announced this week. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The former and current foreign secretaries have been on the campaign trail for over a month but will soon find out which of them will take over from Mrs May.

Here are the key dates in the Tory leadership election this week:

Monday

The postal votes will close at 5pm today, voting papers must be returned by the end of the working day to be counted.

Tuesday

The result of the Conservative leadership contest will be announced late in the morning on Tuesday.

Party chairman Brandon Lewis will make a short speech before Dame Cheryl Gillan and Charles Walker - returning officers of the 1922 Committee - make the announcement.

The new leader of the Conservative Party is expected to make a speech following the result.

Wednesday

Theresa May will take her final Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons before formally resigning as PM.

She is expected to return to Downing Street after her last stint at the despatch box to have lunch and address Number 10 staff.

Mrs May will then make a short statement to media waiting in the street outside the famous black door before heading to Buckingham Palace to offer her resignation to the Queen.

The monarch will then meet the new leader of the Tory Party - either Mr Johnson or Mr Hunt - at the Palace and invite him to form a new government.

Traditionally, the new prime minister makes a statement in Downing Street before stepping into Number 10 for the first time as PM.

Thursday

The new prime minister is likely to spend his first full day in office finalising his Government - with appointments to the Cabinet and ministerial team expected.

The Commons will rise for the summer recess, with MPs not due to return until September 3.

Friday

The Cabinet reshuffle could continue into Friday, with the new prime minister finalising his team ahead of the summer.