THE Conservative Party has revealed the date when the new Prime Minister will be announced.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are going head-to-head in the race to be named the next Tory leader following Theresa May’s resignation.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves his home in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

The members of the Conservative Party are set to vote on the candidates and decide who will be the next leader of the party as well as the next PM.

The Tory’s announced today that the winner will be revealed on July 23, just under a month away.

Former London mayor and favourite in the race, Mr Johnson has revealed he likes to turn wooden wine crates into model buses in his spare time.

He told TalkRadio: ‘I like to paint or I make things.’

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt arrives at his home in London following the fifth vote in Conservative party's leadership contest. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

He added: ‘I get old wooden crates, right? And I paint them.

‘I suppose it's a box that's been used to contain two wine bottles.

‘It will have a dividing thing, and I turn it into a bus and I put passengers ...

‘I paint the passengers enjoying themselves on the wonderful bus. Low carbon, of a kind that we brought to the streets of London that reduces CO2, reduces nitrous oxide, reducing pollution.’

Asked about his temper, he said: ‘I am a pretty even-tempered kind of guy. I don't easily get angry.’

And he said that the figure from history he would most like to be is Pericles of Athens ‘the guy who said that politics was about the many, not the few’.

He was a ‘great orator' and invested in ‘fantastic infrastructure’.