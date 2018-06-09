Tower blocks repair bill ‘may have an impact across Portsmouth’

A SENIOR councillor has urged a minister to pay up for repair work at two towers and the re-homing of hundreds of families living in them.

Darren Sanders, housing cabinet member at Portsmouth City Council, said the bill ‘may have an impact across’ the city.

He wrote to James Brokenshire the secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. Cllr Sanders said the council is facing a ‘significant bill’ for repairs together with an estimated £1.6m compensation bill.

Around 800 people have been told they need to leave.

Cladding was removed from the blocks at the cost of around £10m following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London. Assessments then carried out found structural weaknesses in the buildings.

There is only a risk if there is a severe gas explosion in the towers. People are being found homes in Portsmouth and further afield.

Cllr Sanders thanked Labour MP Stephen Morgan for writing to prime minister Theresa May. Cllr Sanders has also urged Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt to help.