Town and parish councillors discuss issues with county

REPRESENTATIVES from town and parish councils have met with the county council to discuss issues faced by its 1.3m residents.

Highways, potholes and waste services were among the topics discussed at the event.

Hampshire County Council leader, Cllr Roy Perry said: ‘These are challenging times for local government and it’s more important than ever that we work closely with our colleagues in the town and parish councils. These are the people who have a vital role in representing the concerns of local communities.’

Delegates heard from the Hampshire Highways team about its new, dedicated dragon patchers, which can repair a defect five times faster than traditional methods, and the Hampshire Highways Charter – a commitment to ‘going the extra mile’ by those who work on the county’s roads – was launched.

Matthew Riches, Skanska’s business director for Hampshire Highways said: ‘Being close to the communities we serve is paramount to Skanska’s vision of building for a better society, so we are launching the charter to improve the way we work.’