Transport secretary Chris Grayling backs Portsmouth’s ‘green city’ plan

Fly-tipping

New figures show extent  of fly-tipping

0
Have your say

TRANSPORT secretary Chris Grayling has thrown his weight behind Portsmouth Tories’ green pledge.

The Conservative minister said the proposals were something other authorities should take note of, adding: ‘This is the kind of approach other local councils need to take. The reality is Portsmouth is a very busy city, successful city, quite a congested city, but also one that needs to do real work on air quality and make itself a green city.

‘This is a plan I’m very impressed by which I think will deliver for Portsmouth the kind of green strategy it needs.’